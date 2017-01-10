PHOTOS: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh practice ahead of warm up match against England

Mumbai, Jan 10: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and senior India batsman Yuvraj Singh practiced hard in the nets to prepare ahead of first warm up match between India A and England.

MS Dhoni will be donning the T-shirt of India's captain for one last time in the game.

Several senior players including Yuvraj, Ashish Nehra and Shikhar Dhawan will be playing alongside Dhoni in the warm up game at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday (Jan 10).

The talismanic wicketkeeper-batsman will have 'captain' written against his name one last time as he leads out India 'A' against England.

While Yuvraj and Nehra made a comeback in the ODI squad after a big gap, and the two would be hoping to make it big in the practice game to book spots in Playing XI.

Here are the images from of MS Dhoni and Company's practice session:

Dhoni plays football MS Dhoni playing football along with Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohit Sharma during a practice session in Mumbai on Monday. Dhoni practicing big shots MS Dhoni plays a shot during a practice session in Mumbai on Monday. Yuvraj Singh arrives for practice Yuvraj Singh arrives for the practice session in Mumbai on Monday. Yuvraj Singh practices in the nets Yuvraj Singh during a practice session in Mumbai. Shikhar Dhawan during practice session Shikhar Dhawan during a practice session in Mumbai. Shikhar-Yuvraj eye Playing XI spots Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh during a practice session in Mumbai.

OneIndia News