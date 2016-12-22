PHOTOS: From R Ashwin to Mustafizur Rahman: Meet the ICC Award Winners 2016

New Delhi, Dec 22: India's frontline spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday (Dec 22) was awarded Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016 and also named the Test cricketer of the year.

Ashwin was the only Indian in ICC's Test Team of the Year while Test skipper Virat Kohli was chosen to lead the ODI Team of the Year.

Batsman Rohit Sharma and all-runder Ravindra Jadeja were the other two Indians who found a place in the ODI team.

Pakistan captain Misbah-Ul-Haq won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award, becoming the first player of his country to win the award.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock was selected the ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad was named the ICC Associate/Affiliate Cricketer of the Year while the West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite won the T20 International Performance of the Year.

Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman was given the Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

Legends Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten and Kumar Sangakkara selected the ICC Test and ODI sides based on players' performances in the period from September 14 2015 to September 20 2016.

England's Alastair Cook was named the captain of the Test Team of the Year, which included four Englishmen, three Australians, and a player each from New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The ODI Team of the Year, included three Australians, Indians, South Africans each, and one each from England and the West Indies. AB De Villiers has been selected for the sixth time since 2010, while Starc has been picked up for the third time in four years.

Starc and his team-mate Warner are the only two players to have been selected in both the Test and ODI sides in 2016.

Here are the winners of the ICC awards in the year 2016:

