Photos: KKR celebrate 10 years in IPL with Shah Rukh Khan

Kolkata, May 15: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) celebrated 10 years of association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Kolkata on Sunday (May 14). [Shah Rukh Khan inspires KKR players]

KKR owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was present in the celebrations which filled the show with glitz and glamour.

The entire team was present at the occasion. It was a fun filled evening were 'Knights' sang songs, danced and had interactions with the fans present.

Kolkata have qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2017. They finished fourth in the league table with 16 points behind Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiant and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR will face third-placed SRH in the first eliminator on Wednesday (May 17) at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Here are some photos from KKR's 10-year in IPL celebrations

KKR team with owner Shah Rukh Khan The entire Kolkata Knight Riders team with owner Shah Rukh Khan at the celebration. From left: Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders players Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav. Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam Khan at the celebration. Shah Rukh Khan (left) with a KKR fan Shah Rukh Khan greets a KKR fan. Shah Rukh Khan KKR owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

