Photos: KKR celebrate 10 years in IPL with Shah Rukh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders celebrated 10 years in IPL along with full team and owner Shah Rukh Khan.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Kolkata, May 15: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) celebrated 10 years of association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Kolkata on Sunday (May 14). [Shah Rukh Khan inspires KKR players]

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

KKR owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was present in the celebrations which filled the show with glitz and glamour.

The entire team was present at the occasion. It was a fun filled evening were 'Knights' sang songs, danced and had interactions with the fans present.

Kolkata have qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2017. They finished fourth in the league table with 16 points behind Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiant and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR will face third-placed SRH in the first eliminator on Wednesday (May 17) at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Here are some photos from KKR's 10-year in IPL celebrations

KKR team with owner Shah Rukh Khan

KKR team with owner Shah Rukh Khan

The entire Kolkata Knight Riders team with owner Shah Rukh Khan at the celebration.

From left: Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav

From left: Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders players Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav.

Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam

KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam Khan at the celebration.

Shah Rukh Khan (left) with a KKR fan

Shah Rukh Khan (left) with a KKR fan

Shah Rukh Khan greets a KKR fan.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

KKR owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

ipl, ipl 10, kolkata knight riders, gautam gambhir, shah rukh khan, cricket

Other articles published on May 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...