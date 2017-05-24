Photos: Indian cricketers attend screening of 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

Mumbai, May 24: Virat Kohli-led Team India attended the screening of Sachin Tendulkar's much-awaited movie 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' before leaving for England to take part in the Champions Trophy 2017.

India-Pakistan match media hype: Kohli

The entire squad present in Mumbai to be a part of this memorable occasion of the master blaster. Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali hosted the entire team at the movie screening.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also present at the movie screening. The movie set to release on May 26 (Friday) in theatres.

British director, James Erskine has directed the movie which will be highlighting the life of the living legend of Indian cricket. Oscar and Grammy awards winning Indian music director A.R Rahman has composed the music for the movie.

Here are some photos from Sachin Tendulkar's movie screening

Sachin Tendulkar with Team India players Sachin Tendulkar along with Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and others before the screening of his biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai. Anushka Sharma (left) and Anjali Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar (R) and actress Anushka Sharma arrive at the screening of his biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar (left) with MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar along with MS Dhoni during before the screening of his biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai. From left: Anjali Tendulkar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar with cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma at the screening of the biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar with cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma at the screening of the biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai.

OneIndia News