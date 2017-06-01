Photos: India prepare for Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan

Birmingham, June 1: India lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the title defending campaign in Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston, England.

It will be their fourth meeting in the Champions Trophy with Pakistan enjoying the upper hand with 2 out of 3 victories. In the last edition, India had defeated the Men in Green.

India enjoys a better record against their rivals in ICC tournaments. Virat Kohli's men have lost a single match in the ICC World Cups both ODIs and T20s.

Ahead of the tournament, India played two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh and won both the matches convincingly.

As the titanic clash is in the corner, Indian players were seen practising hard.

Here are some photos of Indian team's practice session

MS Dhoni India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni attends a practice session in the nets ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston. Umesh Yadav India's Umesh Yadav attends a practice session in the nets ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston. Dinesh Karthik India's Dinesh Karthik arrives for a practice session in the nets during a practice session ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston. Shikhar Dhawan India's Shikhar Dhawan bats in the nets during a practice session ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston. Hardik Pandya (left) and Umesh Yadav India's Hardik Pandya, left, and Umesh Yadav bowl in the nets during a practice session ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston.

