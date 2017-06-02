PHOTOS from England's CT 17 win over Bangladesh

London, June 2: Hosts England started off their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign on a high note as they thrashed Bangladesh by 8 wickets at The Oval on Thursday (June 1).
CT 17 special site; Schedule and squads; Photos
Joe Root was the batting star for England as he smashed a superb 133 not out. Thanks to his efforts, the Eoin Morgan-led side cruised to a record victory while chasing 306. Alex Hales scored 95 and Morgan remained unbeaten on 75. (Match scorecard)
Pre-tournament favourites England acheived the highest successful run chase in Champions Trophy history.
Earlier, Bangladesh crossed the 300-run mark after a century by opening batsman Tamim Iqbal. The left-hander hit 128.
Here are the pictures from the match
Tamim Iqbal in action
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal plays a shot during his stay at the crease against England.
A wicket for Bangladesh
Bangladesh bowlers struck early as they dismissed England opener Jason Roy for just 1 run.
Man of the match
It was Root who was instrumental in England's success. He is seen here celebrating after completing 100 runs.
OneIndia News