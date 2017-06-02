PHOTOS from England's CT 17 win over Bangladesh

London, June 2: Hosts England started off their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign on a high note as they thrashed Bangladesh by 8 wickets at The Oval on Thursday (June 1).

Joe Root was the batting star for England as he smashed a superb 133 not out. Thanks to his efforts, the Eoin Morgan-led side cruised to a record victory while chasing 306. Alex Hales scored 95 and Morgan remained unbeaten on 75. (Match scorecard)

Pre-tournament favourites England acheived the highest successful run chase in Champions Trophy history.

Earlier, Bangladesh crossed the 300-run mark after a century by opening batsman Tamim Iqbal. The left-hander hit 128.

Here are the pictures from the match

Tamim Iqbal in action Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal plays a shot during his stay at the crease against England. A moment to cherish Tamim celebrates his century in the CT 17 opening game. He scored 128. Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh's Mushfiqur hit 79 off 72 balls with 8 boundaries. A wicket for Bangladesh Bangladesh bowlers struck early as they dismissed England opener Jason Roy for just 1 run. Man of the match It was Root who was instrumental in England's success. He is seen here celebrating after completing 100 runs. Alex Hales England opener Hales (right) raises his bat after completing his half century.

