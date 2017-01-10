PHOTOS: Fan invades pitch to touch MS Dhoni's feet

Mumbai, Jan 10: As Mahendra Singh Dhoni captains the Indian side for one last time on Tuesday (Jan 10), an enthusiastic MS Dhoni fan breached the security cordon and rush towards cricket pitch to touch Captain Cool's feet.

Must-see video: Crowd goes crazy with chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni' in Mumbai

The fan evaded security but then obeyed the umpire's request to keep off the wicket and touched MS Dhoni's feet during the warm-up game between India A and England XI at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Dhoni too reciprocated to the emotionall gesture by shaking hands with the fan and asking him to go back. (Dhoni thanks fans)

The fan was later carried off the field by the security personnel.

Here are the images from the emotional incident:

Fans rushes on field Fan rushed on the field to touch MS Dhoni's feet at Brabourne Stadium. (Image: TV grab) Fans rushes on field Fan rushes on the field to touch MS Dhoni's feet. (Image: TV grab) Fan touches Dhoni's feet MS Dhoni fan rushes onto pitch to touch Captain Cool's feet. (Image: TV grab). Security personnel take fan away Security personnel later took the fan away from the field. (Image: TV grab). Security personnel take fan away Security personnel later took the fan away from the field. (Image: TV grab). A fan has just rushed onto the pitch to touch Dhoni's feet.



He evaded security but then obeyed the umpire's request to keep off the wicket pic.twitter.com/fwARDwK15u — Test Match Special (@bbctms) January 10, 2017 Fan touches Dhoni's feet Fan rushed on the field to touch MS Dhoni's feet at Brabourne Stadium.

Earlier, the charismatic former India skipper said that fans would see him leading Jharkhand cricket team and IPL side in future. Dhoni even thanked his fans for all the love and supported bestowed upon him.

The India A captain smashed a whirlwind fifty and remained unbeaten att 68 as India posted 304 for the loss of four wickets.

Dhoni was also felicitated by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) for his outstanding captaincy career and contribution to Indian cricket.

Last Wednesday (January 4), Dhoni stepped down as India's limited overs captain. Virat Kohli took charge as the new leader.

Prior to the start of the match, Dhoni was felicitated by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) for his contribution to Indian cricket. Dhoni is the most successful Indian cricket in all three formats.

OneIndia News