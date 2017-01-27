PHOTOS: England humiliate listless India in T20I match, dampen Republic Day celebrations

Kanpur, Jan 27: England captain Eoin Morgan led his side from the front to outplay a listless India in all departments and registered a crushing seven-wicket victory in the first T20 International, thereby taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, here on Sunday (Jan 26).

Cashing in on the questionable shot selection of the Indian batsmen, England bowlers restricted the hosts to 147 for seven, before Morgan produced a captain's knock with a 51 off 38 balls to set up an emphatic win for his team. (Highlights of first T20I)

The loss was Virat Kohli's first in the T20Is after becoming the captain of India's limited overs squad. Kohli, who happens to be the No.1 batsman in the shortest format of the game, opened the Indian innings but could not give his side a blazing start.

Having found some momentum after their first win of the tour in Kolkata, England will now eye a series win in shortest format. England, with their long batting line-up, were expected to chase down a target of 148 without any difficulty.

Here are the images from the first T20I match between India and England:

Kohli failed capitalise over the good start It was the third occasion when Virat Kohli opened for India in T20Is. But the No.1 batsman in T20Is failed to capitalise over the good start he got. Suresh Raina shines on comeback match Suresh Raina plays a shot during the first T20 match against England at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Sunday. He was the only Indian batsman who played like a T20 specialist at Kanpur. Parvez Rasool makes his T20I debut Parvez Rasool in action during the first T20I match against England at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Rasool was playing his maiden T20I match for India at Kanpur. Jason Roy gives England, a decent start England's opener Jason Roy in action during the first T20 against India at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Sunday. He gave the English a blazing start, chasing an easy target of 148. Yuzvendra Chahal removes Sam Billings Indian players celebrate the wicket of England's Sam Billings during at Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Sunday. Eoin Morgan plays captain's knock England's E Morgan in action during the first T20 against India at Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Sunday. He scored 51 to take England comfortably home. Joe Root keeps his good form against England England's Joe Root plays a shot during the first T20I against India at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Sunday. Root scored 46* in the 1st T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal clean bowls Roy Jason Roy bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal during the first T20 against India at Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Sunday.

