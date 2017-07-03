Phil Simmons, South Africa legend apply for India head coach job: Reports

New Delhi, July 3: Former West Indies cricketer and head coach Phil Simmons has reportedly joined the fray for India's coach after Anil Kumble decided to step down.

India coach to be selected on July 10: Ganguly

As per a report published in the Mumbai Mirror, Simmons and a South Africa cricket legend have sent their applications for the lucrative job.

The report further confirmed that Simmons has applied for the post of India's head coach.

Sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) here in India and back in Trinidad from where the former West Indies opener comes from, reveal that Simmons has formally expressed interest in the India job and has recently forwarded his application.

Simmons was the coach of the West Indies team that won the ICC T20I World Cup 2016, held in India. He was removed by the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) in September, last year, due to "differences in culture and strategic approach".

As about the South African legend, the report said there is no confirmation if he has actually applied for the post but reports of him interested for the job are doing the rounds. He is understood to have inquired with a few concerned persons in the BCCI, added the report.

Six candidates so far have sent their applications for the post of India head coach. Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh, Ravi Shastri, former Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody, and former Pakistan and Bangladesh coach Richard Pybus have applied for the post vacated by Anil Kumble last month.

Among these, Shastri - former India Director - seems to be in top contention for the position for he was India skipper Virat Kohli's first choice last year, when Kumble was made the coach.

The interview to select the next India coach will be held on July 10 in Mumbai, former India captain Sourav Ganguly who is also part of the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) said earlier.

OneIndia News