PCB begins spot-fixing trial against five cricketers

Lahore, May 16: A Pakistani tribunal on Monday (May 15) started trial proceedings for spot-fixing charges against 5 players who may face a life ban if proved guilty. [Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan suspended]

The five players are Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan, Shahzaib Hasan, Mohammad Irfan and Nasir Jamshed. They are facing charges which are punishable by minimum 5 years suspension or maximum life ban. [Mohammad Irfan suspended by PCB]

The tribunal which will handle the case is headed by Justice Asghar Haider. The other members are former Pakistan captain Wasim Bari and ex-PCB chairman Tauqir Zia.

Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were provisionally suspended by the PCB back in February this year on charges of corruption during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

On Monday, the prosecutors played a tape of Sharjeel were he confessed of meeting a bookie but denied doing anything wrong.

Later in March another Pakistani international Mohammad Irfan was suspended in March on spot-fixing charges. The left-arm fast bowler was charged for 2 violations by PCB under its anti-corruption code.

On Sharjeel, AFP quoted PCB lawyer Taffazul Rizvi, "He also accepted that man was linked to fixing and that whatever was decided in that meeting panned out in the agreed manner."

The match in which all these allegations surfaced was of Islamabad United's. Sharjeel played two dot balls in the first two deliveries and then scored a run.

It is being apprehended that Sharjeel was paid money for playing those two dots.

