PCB appoint Sarfraz Ahmed as the new Pakistan Test captain

Karachi, July 4: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have officially announced today (July 4) that ODI and T20 captain Sarfraz Ahmed will now lead the Test side too.

PCB chairman Shahryar Khan made the announcement that the board had offered Sarfraz to take up the skipper's role and the wicketkeeper-batsman readily accepted the offer.

At a function organised by the board to honour the Champions Trophy winning side, Shahryar said: "I take this opportunity to announce Ahmed as our Test captain in addition to one-day and Twenty20 captain.

"I and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had decided already and I think this is the right time to declare it."

Sarfraz will replace recently retired former captain and cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq. Misbah retired from international cricket in May after Pakistan's tour to West Indies.

After accepting the role of Test captain, Sarfraz said: "I am honoured to be appointed Test captain. I will do my best to lift the team in all three formats and will not rest on Champions Trophy laurels."

Sarfraz took charge of the Pakistani T20 side just before the ICC World T20 2016 which was held in India. In February 2017, he became the ODI skipper after Azhar Ali stepped down from the post.

He has been greatly successful during his short stint of ODI captaincy so far. The biggest feather which has been added to his hat in the Champions Trophy triumph just a few weeks back.

Going into the tournament as the 8th ranked team and the least favourites to win the title, Sarfraz Ahmed led his side to glory beating India in the final.

