Pakistan win 2nd ODI by 6 wickets, end 12-year drought in Australia

The sub-continent side couldn't beat Australia Down Under since 2005.

Melbourne, Jan 15: Pakistan ended their 12-year drought in Australia with a six-wicket win in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Sunday (Jan 15).

The sub-continent side couldn't beat the hosts Down Under since 2005. On Sunday, with their backs to the wall after a defeat in the first ODI, the Mohammad Hafeez-led side first bowled Australia out for 220 in 48.2 overs and then chased down the target with 14 balls to spare, winning by six wickets.

Image source: Cricket Australia (Twitter)

Steve Smith top-scored for Australia with 60 runs while Mohammad Amir (3/47), Junaid Khan (2/40) and Imad Wasim (2/37) picked up majority of the wickets for Pakistan. The Aussies never got going in their innings after winning the toss and electing to bat as wickets fell regularly.

In reply, Hafeez led the chase with a solid 72-run knock and found support from other Pakistan batsmen too. No.3 batsman Babar Azam scored 34 while veteran Shoaib Malik was not out on 42.

In the end, Malik and Umar Akmal (18) stayed unbeaten in the six-wicket win.

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc (2/45) and all-rounder James Faulkner (2/35) picked up the Pakistani wickets that fell.

Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2017, 19:18 [IST]
