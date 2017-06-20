ICC Champions Trophy: Triumphant Pakistan cricketers given heroes' welcome back home

Lahore, June 20: Pakistan cricket team were given heroes' welcome when they arrived home after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and his boys were welcomed by a sea of supporters gathered outside Lahore and Karachi airports.

Fans cheered their cricket team which came out victorious in the high-voltage final against arch-rivals India at The Oval on Sunday (June 18).

Sarfraz has become a national hero for a nation which is crazy just like India, when it comes to cricket.

Goosebumps!!!!! Love the reaction of crowd when they saw first glimpse of @SarfarazA_54 with 🏆 in his balcony pic.twitter.com/E74Q8Xvtil — Nabeel Hashmi (@HashmeNabeel) June 20, 2017

Fans welcomed their heroes with chants of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and showered petals upon the cricketers' cavalcade when they headed towards their respective houses.

A sea of supporters gathered outside the residence of skipper Sarfraz in Karachi to congratulate him for leading the Pakistan cricket team to its maiden Champions Trophy win. The well-wishers thronged the neighbourhood with Pakistan flags and climbed on rooftops and balconies to get a glimpse of their hero.

A spirited Pakistan defeated defending champions and title favourites India by 180 runs in the final, to register a historic win. Chasing a daunting target of 339, India witnessed a rare batting collapse to be outclassed by Pakistan in the one-sided match.

Promising young opener Fakhar Zaman slammed a superb century to guide Pakistan to a challenging total against India after being invited to bat first.

Zaman, however, had his share of luck when he was got a breather at 3 after Jasprit Bumrah got him caught behind on a no-ball. The 27-year-old never looked back from then on and went on punishing Indian bowlers for Bumrah's folly.

Star Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir then produced a fiery spell to push India on the back foot as Men In Blue couldn't recover from their early losses.

