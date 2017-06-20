ICC Champions Trophy: Triumphant Pakistan cricketers given heroes' welcome back home

By:
Lahore, June 20: Pakistan cricket team were given heroes' welcome when they arrived home after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and his boys were welcomed by a sea of supporters gathered outside Lahore and Karachi airports.

ICC Champions Trophy: Triumphant Pakistan cricketers given heroes' welcome back home
Sarfraz Ahmed posing with the ICC Champions Trophy in front of supporters outside his residence. Image Courtesy: Twitter

Fans cheered their cricket team which came out victorious in the high-voltage final against arch-rivals India at The Oval on Sunday (June 18).

Sarfraz has become a national hero for a nation which is crazy just like India, when it comes to cricket.

Fans welcomed their heroes with chants of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and showered petals upon the cricketers' cavalcade when they headed towards their respective houses.

A sea of supporters gathered outside the residence of skipper Sarfraz in Karachi to congratulate him for leading the Pakistan cricket team to its maiden Champions Trophy win. The well-wishers thronged the neighbourhood with Pakistan flags and climbed on rooftops and balconies to get a glimpse of their hero.

A spirited Pakistan defeated defending champions and title favourites India by 180 runs in the final, to register a historic win. Chasing a daunting target of 339, India witnessed a rare batting collapse to be outclassed by Pakistan in the one-sided match.

Promising young opener Fakhar Zaman slammed a superb century to guide Pakistan to a challenging total against India after being invited to bat first.

Zaman, however, had his share of luck when he was got a breather at 3 after Jasprit Bumrah got him caught behind on a no-ball. The 27-year-old never looked back from then on and went on punishing Indian bowlers for Bumrah's folly.

Star Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir then produced a fiery spell to push India on the back foot as Men In Blue couldn't recover from their early losses.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 11:59 [IST]
