Pakistan cricketer slams triple century in 50-over domestic tournament, enters record books

New Delhi, May 25: A young Pakistan cricketer made it to record books after he slammed a triple century in a 50-overs game during a domestic tournament.

Bilal Irshad smashed an unbeaten 320 from 175 deliveries in a PCB Fazal Mehmood Inter-club cricket championship.

It is the highest individual score in history of all forms of limited-overs cricket in Pakistan.

The Fazal Mehmood tournament is PCB's initiative to provide a platform to the young and talented cricketers in the country.

The tournament aims at finding cricketing talents from as many as 98 districts. At present the tournament is played across 30 different districts of Pakistan.

Kudos to Bilal Irshad who just became the first triple centurion of Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship by scoring 320 runs pic.twitter.com/3OYLbMmgim — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) May 24, 2017

As per a Times of India report, despite absence of proper records, Irshad's 175-ball 320, including 42 boundaries and nine sixes, is believed to have shattered any previously held record.

Playing for the Shaheed Alam Bux Cricket Club, the 26-year-old's knock propelled his team to a mammoth 556 in 50 overs against Al Rehman CC in Shikarpur. In response the opposition were bundled out for 145.

As per PCB spokesperson, "The top performers in this tournament will be dovetailed into our existing inter-district and District/Regional selection process will be based on performance; emerging cricketers will be motivated to improve their skills and fitness standards."

However, the all-time highest individual score in any form of limited-overs cricket belongs to India's S Sankruth Sriram. Sriram scored 486 runs in an inter-school tournament in 2016.

Sriram of JSS International School (Ooty) slammed an unbeaten 486 against Hebron School in the Nilgiris DCA under-16 inter-school cricket tournament for the Azhar Hassan Memorial Rolling Trophy in Ooty.

While the record of most runs in the longer format of the game is owned by Maharashtra's Pranav Dhanawade, who scored 1000 runs in an innings.

OneIndia News