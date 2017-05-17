Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Nawaz suspended for spot-fixing

Lahore, May 17: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended cricketer Mohammad Nawaz for two months in the ongoing probe of the spot-fixing scandal in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

PCB begins spot-fixing trial; Mohammad Irfan suspended by PCB; Latif, Sharjeel suspended

The Pakistani all-rounder was found guilty of breaching the board's anti-corruption code. Along with the two-month ban, he has to pay a hefty fine of Rs 200,000, as reported by several Pakistani media.

An 'agreed sanction' was imposed on the player. "A period of ineligibility/suspension of two (02) months has been imposed on Nawaz (first month suspension has commenced from 16th May 2017), one (01) month of which will be suspended upon fulfilment of additional conditions."

Nawaz had appeared before the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) on May 11 where he was interrogated regarding the spot-fixing in PSL. He had produced his arguments on the basis of which the following decision has been taken.

Mohammad Nawaz has represented his national team in 3 Test matches and 9 ODIs. He has 50 Test runs and 143 ODI run. He has 1 ODI half-century. Nawaz has scalped 5 Test wickets and 11 ODI wickets in his career.

In the PSL, he plies his trade with Quetta Gladiators.

OneIndia News