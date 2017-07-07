Our aim was to have a complete team performance: Virat Kohli

Kingston, July 7: After India secured a ODI series win against the West Indies, skipper Virat Kohli praised the team effort, heaping praise on Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan. Kohli, who slammed his 28th ODI hundred, said he has always been a batsman who played the situation and it has not changed.

Kohli said: "First and foremost the aim was to win the series, have a complete team performance. Special mention to Rahane, who's come back after a while and he was outstanding. Shikhar as well at the top. Kuldeep was outstanding. Really pleased with the team effort. Winning convincingly in a chase is always nice," he said.

"For me, it's all about getting the team across the line. It's not about stats - it's about looking at the scoreboard, looking at the bowlers, which ones to target, which ones to give respect to. I like taking control of the situation, stringing partnerships. Again Ajinkya was very good, Dinesh too. People are grabbing their opportunities - Shami playing one-day cricket after two years," he added.

"I have always been a batsman that's played the situation and that's something that has never changed. I still think the same way I used to when I wasn't the captain. It's a taking a bit more responsibility for the guys at the other end. That's always a nice thing to learn and also makes you understand the game better as well. I'm relishing the opportunity," said the skipper.

Player of the series Ajinkya Rahane said: "I really wanted to make it count. I wanted to enjoy my batting. Even in the Champions Trophy I was batting very well in the nets, and I really wanted to make it count here. This wicket was slightly better than the last two venues. The ball was coming nicely on to the bat - this was the best wicket to bat on. As I mentioned, I just wanted to enjoy my batting. I didn't want to put pressure on myself. One-day cricket is all about expressing yourself, and converting starts into a big one. Even in the future I want to enjoy myself and score some big ones."

OneIndia News