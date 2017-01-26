On India's 68th Republic Day, Virat Kohli has a 'positive' message to all

Bengaluru, Jan 26: As India celebrated its 68th Republic Day today (January 26), cricket captain Virat Kohli sent out a "positive" message to the citizens of the country.

Kohli took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to post a video message on the occasion of Republic Day. (1st T20I preview)



The 28-year-old wished all and recalled his Republic Day celebrations calling upon the people of India to "push the nation to the level it belongs to be at." (Kohli replies to '90-mile' threat)

"Happy Republic Day everyone. More power to all out there to make a positive change around you. Jai Hind #MeraBharatMahan," he wrote with the video.

"Hello everyone. Just want to wish everyone a very happy Republic Day. It is a historic day for our nation and one that we can be proud of," Kohli said in the video.

He continued, "I am sure, just like me, have lot of memories connected to the Republic Day. From going to see the parades to hoisting the flag or just waving the flag around with pride, is something which I remember doing.

"I hope that everyone takes this day as an opportunity to make a positive change in the society around you and push the nation to the level it belongs to be at. So enjoy the day and remember it is never too late to start doing something good. Jai Hind."

Happy Republic Day everyone. More power to all out there to make a positive change around you. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#MeraBharatMahan pic.twitter.com/M8So6WO148 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2017

Later today, Kohli will lead India for the first time in a Twenty20 International. The hosts face England at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium in the 3-match rubber's opener from 4.30 PM IST.

India won the preceding Test and ODI series against the visitors. Kohli recently took charge as India's limited overs captain from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stepped down from the position.

