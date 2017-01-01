Mohammad Kaif shares photos performing Surya Namaskar, gets trolled by fanatics

Mohammad Kaif's tweet which aimed at promoting Yoga offended several Muslim fundamentalists who slammed him for hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

By:
New Delhi, Jan 1: After India pacer Mohammed Shami was trolled by fanatics for sharing his wife's image on Facebook, now former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has been trolled on Twitter.

Mohammed Shami targetted by fanatics

Kaif landed in trouble after posting picture of him doing 'Surya Namaskar' on his Twitter handle.

Mohammad Kaif shares photos performing Surya Namaskar, gets trolled by fanatics
Image Courtesy: Twitter

"Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment," tweeted the UP-born cricketer.

Kaif's tweet which aimed at promoting Yoga offended several Muslim fundamentalists who, like in Mohammed Shami's case, slammed Kaif for hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

They also preached the 36-year-old cricketer to abstain from such practices.

This is how people trolled Kaif for his tweet:

This is how people reacted

Surya Namashkar is adverse our culture society and traditions of Islam, said a fan.

This is how another fan preached Kaif

Surya Namaskar is 100% prohibited in Islam, said another fan.

Kaif slammed those who trolled him

Kaif, later, slammed those who unnecessarily trolled him and gave a fitting reply. 

Cricketer Irfan Pathan supports Kaif

This is how India cricketer Irfan Pathan backed Kaif and advised him to ignore trolls. 

Fans support Mohammad Kaif

Fans support Kaif on social media.

Story first published: Sunday, January 1, 2017, 13:47 [IST]
