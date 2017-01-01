Mohammad Kaif shares photos performing Surya Namaskar, gets trolled by fanatics

New Delhi, Jan 1: After India pacer Mohammed Shami was trolled by fanatics for sharing his wife's image on Facebook, now former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has been trolled on Twitter.
Mohammed Shami targetted by fanatics
Kaif landed in trouble after posting picture of him doing 'Surya Namaskar' on his Twitter handle.
"Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment," tweeted the UP-born cricketer.
Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment.#KaifKeFitnessFunde pic.twitter.com/snJW0SgIXM
Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment.#KaifKeFitnessFunde pic.twitter.com/snJW0SgIXM— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 31, 2016
Kaif's tweet which aimed at promoting Yoga offended several Muslim fundamentalists who, like in Mohammed Shami's case, slammed Kaif for hurting the sentiments of Muslims.
They also preached the 36-year-old cricketer to abstain from such practices.
This is how people trolled Kaif for his tweet:
|
This is how people reacted
Surya Namashkar is adverse our culture society and traditions of Islam, said a fan.
|
This is how another fan preached Kaif
Surya Namaskar is 100% prohibited in Islam, said another fan.
|
Kaif slammed those who trolled him
Kaif, later, slammed those who unnecessarily trolled him and gave a fitting reply.
|
Cricketer Irfan Pathan supports Kaif
This is how India cricketer Irfan Pathan backed Kaif and advised him to ignore trolls.
|
Fans support Mohammad Kaif
Fans support Kaif on social media.
OneIndia News