Mohammad Kaif shares photos performing Surya Namaskar, gets trolled by fanatics

New Delhi, Jan 1: After India pacer Mohammed Shami was trolled by fanatics for sharing his wife's image on Facebook, now former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has been trolled on Twitter.

Kaif landed in trouble after posting picture of him doing 'Surya Namaskar' on his Twitter handle.

"Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment," tweeted the UP-born cricketer.

Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment.#KaifKeFitnessFunde pic.twitter.com/snJW0SgIXM — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 31, 2016

Kaif's tweet which aimed at promoting Yoga offended several Muslim fundamentalists who, like in Mohammed Shami's case, slammed Kaif for hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

They also preached the 36-year-old cricketer to abstain from such practices.

This is how people trolled Kaif for his tweet:

@MohammadKaif Surya namashkar is adverse our culture society and traditions of islam.why are you posting a controversial statement. — Md iftakhar kazmi (@KazmiIftakhar) December 31, 2016 This is how people reacted Surya Namashkar is adverse our culture society and traditions of Islam, said a fan. @MohammadKaif @ExSecular surya namaskar is 100% prohibited in islam we cant down our before anyone except allah its requirement of iman bro — Patel Muhammad (@PatelMuhammad7) December 31, 2016 This is how another fan preached Kaif Surya Namaskar is 100% prohibited in Islam, said another fan. In all 4pics,I had Allah in my heart.

Cant understand what doing any exercise,

Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion.It benefits ALL pic.twitter.com/exq5pUclvu — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 31, 2016 Kaif slammed those who trolled him Kaif, later, slammed those who unnecessarily trolled him and gave a fitting reply. @MohammadKaif Bhaijaan just ignore Them.I do it in morning.Allah is in heart n is between u and Allah.Non of their business👍🇮🇳 — Irfan Khan (@KhanSaahb) January 1, 2017 Cricketer Irfan Pathan supports Kaif This is how India cricketer Irfan Pathan backed Kaif and advised him to ignore trolls. @MohammadKaif go a head and do Surya namaskar on daily basis.......ignore these idiots...... Please share more pictures with Surya namaskar — Mayank (@mayankgaur22) December 31, 2016 Fans support Mohammad Kaif Fans support Kaif on social media.

