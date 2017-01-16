'Nostalgic' Virender Sehwag trolls Pakistan cricket team

New Delhi, Jan 16: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag trolled arch cricketing rivals Pakistan on Monday (Jan 16) by sharing an image from a Test match against the neighbouring country way back in 2006.

'Witty' Virender Sehwag greets Saqlain Mushtaq on his birthday

A nostalgic Sehwag, took to Twitter to share an image of his 254-run-knock against Pakistan during the first Test at Lahore.



India toured Pakistan for a three-match Test series in 2006. In the opening game against arch-rivals the 'Sultal of Multan' - a title he got after slammed his career's first Test triple at Multan - went on completing an opening partnership of 410 runs along with Rahul Dravid in reply to Pakistan's first innings score of 679.

The duo, however, fell just three runs short off the then highest opening partnership record, held by India's Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy. Mankad-Roy's record opening stand was ultimately broken by South Africa's opening pair of Neil McKenzie and Graeme Smith in 2008.

Sehwag, who departed at 254 (247 balls), toiled Pakistan's bowling along with Dravid, who remained unbeaten on 128. Sehwag enjoyed batting against Pakistan for the aggressive right-handed batsman averaged 91 against the neighbouring country in Tests.

Getting nostalgic about his mammoth innings against arch-rivals, Sehwag tweeted, "11 years ago, had the privilege to celebrate #PakistanKaBhootBanaya Diwas!"

The Nawab of Najafgarh on Sunday (Jan 15) also made a mockery of England cricket team after Virat Kohli-led Team India defeated visitors by 3 wickets in the first ODI at Pune.

"Hahahahahaha! Dus Guna Lagaan Vasool. #INDvENG," tweeted Sehwag, who has developed a knack of giving unique twists to whatever he says.

India pulled off a mammoth 351-run target with 11 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

OneIndia News