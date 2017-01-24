None above age of 70 will be BCCI administrators, says Supreme Court

New Delhi, Jan 24: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (January 24) made it clear that it would not consider those persons above the age of 70 years as administrators in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Thakur sacked as BCCI president

The Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, however, urged the court not to appoint administrators to the BCCI. He also sought for two weeks time and requested the court to adjourn the matter by two weeks.

He further said that due to the Supreme Court's order on the Justice RM Lodha Committee's reforms in the BCCI, cricket as a sport is being affected in the international arena.

The court however shot back at the AG and asked, "where were you when the order on the Lodha panel was passed?"

Earlier the court rejected the 9 names submitted by the BCCI for the post of administrators.

The court however granted permission to suggest for an interim panel to run Indian cricket.

The court had said that any administrator above the age of 70 years would not be appointed.

OneIndia News