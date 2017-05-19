Mohammad is my name: See how Kaif clean bowled a Pakistan troll

When a troll attacked Mohammad Kaif for hailing international Court of Justice's verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, ‏the cricketer taught him a lesson in taking pride about one's country. Kaif's three-point tweet telling trolls that India comes showed why we love these cricketers so much.

1.Nobody is Thekedaar of any religion.

2. No name is copyrighted by the Thekedaars.

3.India is by far the most inclusive & tolerant country. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 18, 2017

Mohammad Kaif and Virendra Sehwag were trolled for hailing the ICJ's verdict but the crickets batted for India and sent trolls flying with their responses. Kaif tweeted congratulating India and thanking the international court of justice for the Kulbhushan Jadhav row. He said that justice had prevailed. While more than 2,000 people retweeted it and more than 8,000 people liked the tweet, trolls attacked the cricket abusing him. One of them even asked the cricketer to remove 'Mohammad' from his name.

Congratulations India.

Thanks to the International Court of Justice , justice has prevailed.#KulbhushanJadhav — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 18, 2017

The cricketer shut this troll up with a befitting reply. Claiming that he was proud of his name and took pride in supporting India, Kaif gave the troll exactly what he deserved, a piece of his mind.

Wow ! If I support India's victory , I should remove Mohammad. I am proud of my name. Aamir means "full of life" , you need to get one. https://t.co/eJrAqNioA2 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 18, 2017

The cricketer minced no words in conveying that none had a right to claim ownership over any religion, none had rights to declare ownership over any name and that India was by far the most inclusive and tolerant country. Kaif's message was shared widely and the cricketer has been hailed for his stance.

OneIndia News