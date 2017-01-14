No 'stress, burden' in captaining India in all 3 formats: Virat Kohli

Pune, Jan 14: Some cricket captains might feel the "burden" of leading a side in all three formats of the game but India's new skipper Virat Kohli dismissed such concerns stating that he doesn't "feel any stress" and instead feels "honoured".

Ind-Eng series schedule; 'King' Kohli meets Prince

A new era will officially begin in Indian cricket tomorrow (January 15) when Kohli walks out for the toss in the 1st One Day International against England in Pune. (Kohli thanks Dhoni)



V Kohli Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs

Last week Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down from limited overs captaincy and the responsibility was handed over to Kohli. Now, the 28-year-old is the skipper in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. (Difficult to captain in limited overs: Kohli)

On the eve of the 1st ODI, Kohli was asked whether he would feel burdened by the leadership roles in all formats and the Delhi batsman said it was not the case at all.

1st Ind-Eng ODI preview

"I don't think so (captaining in all three formats is a burden). I haven't felt the burden at all. I was actually pretty delighted to be given the captaincy of all three formats," Kohli told reporters on Saturday.

"I think it just adds to the responsibility. It makes you a better player and person. I personally feel untill you try something you can never know what is the maximum limit you can achieve. I felt, in the past, people have already created limitations in their own head, in terms of what they can do and what they cannot, without even trying," he added.

Kohli, however, said he would assess his captaincy in the future and then decide if the "burden was too much".

"If the burden is too much, I don't know, maybe in future, I will be able to assess that much more. As of now I am pretty ready and accepting of taking captaincy in all three formats. I feel pretty honoured. I don't feel any stress and not thinking about the burden at all. This gives me more opportunities to take Indian cricket forward, which is the best thing to happen to anyone," Kohli explained.

OneIndia News