New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi retires from international cricket

Wellington, June 22: New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman Luke Ronchi has announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday (June 22).

The 36-year-old glovesman played four Tests, 85 ODIs and 32 T20Is for New Zealand.

He had also played four ODIs and T20Is for Australian cricket team in between 2008 and 2009, but shifted to his home nation in 2013.

He was an integral member of the Blackcap side which played against Trans-Tasman rivals Australia in the 2015 World Cup.

Ronchi averaged 23.67 in ODIs at a strike-rate of 114.50, and 18.89 in T20Is at 141.33.

His last international appearance for New Zealand was in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy. The right-handed batsman scored a brisk 43-ball 65 as opener against Australia in their first game of the global tournament but the game was washed out due to rain.

His highest score in the ODIs is an unbeaten 99-ball 170 which against Sri Lanka at Dunedin in 2014-15.

He then followed that up with scores of 88 and 31 on his Test debut against England at Headingley. New Zealand defeated England in that game and secured only their fifth win in 54 Tests on English soil.

Ronchi will continue to play for Wellington, as well as in the other domestic T20 tournaments around the world. His next assignment is coming in the NatWest T20 Blast for Leicestershire.

"From the WC campaign, through to the overseas tours and some amazing games and series, it’s been a genuine highlight for me” - Luke Ronchi pic.twitter.com/RWsdxk21SQ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 21, 2017

"It was a dream come true," Ronchi said of his time as a New Zealand cricketer.

"I can't think of a better time to have been involved with New Zealand cricket. From the 2015 World Cup campaign, through to the overseas tours of that time and some amazing games and series, it's been a genuine highlight for me.

"It would also be remiss of me to not acknowledge the incredible support provided by my wife Shaan and our children Brody and Indi. Cricket takes you away from home for long periods of time, and my family have been very understanding," he was quoted as saying.

Mike Hesson, New Zealand's coach, described Ronchi as the ultimate team man and the epitome of a professional athlete.

"We'll remember Luke fondly for the energy he created in the field and his selfless attitude towards the team," said Hesson.

"He was always prepared to play a role for the greater good of the team; to do what was required even if that risked sacrificing his wicket.

"Luke was one of the best glovemen going around and I think that's often overlooked in a game increasingly dominated by batting and run-scoring," added Hesson. "He was a very skillful wicketkeeper, and a very destructive batsman.

"We'll miss having him around the group and we wish him well in his future endeavours."

OneIndia News