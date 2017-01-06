Colin Munro smashes quickfire 101 as New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 48 runs in 2nd T20I

Bangladesh, who need to win to keep the series alive, made the best possible start with Luke Ronchi dismissed first ball.

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Jan 6: Colin Munro smashed 101 off 54 balls as New Zealand posted a daunting 195-7 after being sent in to bat by Bangladesh in the second Twenty20 in Mount Maunganui on Friday (Jan 6).

The left-hander featured in a 123-run stand with Tom Bruce for the fifth wicket at Bay Park. Bruce was unbeaten on 59 off 39 balls at the close.

Colin Munro celebrates after hitting ton. Image Source: New Zealand Cricket (Twitter)

But that brought Munro to the wicket and he pounded the boundaries with seven sixes and seven fours, taking 28 off Mahmudullah's second over.

AFP 

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2017, 9:55 [IST]
