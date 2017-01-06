Colin Munro smashes quickfire 101, as New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 48 runs in 2nd T20I

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Jan 6: Colin Munro smashed 101 off 54 balls as New Zealand posted a daunting 195-7 after being sent in to bat by Bangladesh in the second Twenty20 in Mount Maunganui on Friday (Jan 6).

Match scorecard

The left-hander featured in a 123-run stand with Tom Bruce for the fifth wicket at Bay Park. Bruce was unbeaten on 59 off 39 balls at the close.



C Munro Profile

Gallery

All New Zealand Players Recent Match Played: New Zealand won by 6 wickets

Bangladesh, who need to win to keep the series alive, made the best possible start with Luke Ronchi dismissed first ball.

Game. Series. A 48 run win for the BLACKCAPS and unassailable 2-0 series lead! 😀👍 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/o41I3pjlcZ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 6, 2017

But that brought Munro to the wicket and he pounded the boundaries with seven sixes and seven fours, taking 28 off Mahmudullah's second over.

AFP