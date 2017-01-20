2nd Test: Southee-Boult wreak havoc as New Zealand restrict Bangladesh to 289

Christchurch, Jan 20: New Zealand pace duo of Tim Southee (5/94) and Trent Boult (4/87) restricted Bangladesh to 289 in their first innings on the opening day of the second and final cricket Test at Hagley Oval here on Friday (Jan 20).

Put in to bat, Bangladesh started the match on a poor note as they lost their first wicket in the fourth over.



New Zealand pacer Tim Southee took opener Tamin Iqbal's (5) wicket with just seven runs on the board.

After six overs, new batsman Mohammad Mahmudullah (19) was also sent packing by Trent Boult.

Just when things seemed bad for the visitors, opener Soumya Sarkar (86) and Shakib Al Hasan (59) added 127 runs for the third wicket before Sarkar was taken by Southee in the 36th over.

Sarkar's 104-ball knock was laced with 11 boundaries.

The fall of his wicket brought in Sabbir Rahman (7), who failed to rise to the occasion and went back early.

Apart from Nurul Hasan (47), no other middle-lower order batsmen contributed to the cause and were sent back to the pavilion one after another.

For New Zealand, apart from Boult and Southee, Neil Wagner chipped in with one wicket.

IANS