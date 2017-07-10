Indian cricket team's new coach to be announced by evening

Bengaluru, July 10: Former skipper Sourav Ganguly said the new coach of Indian cricket team will announced by Monday evening (July 10).

The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising - Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman - will select the head coach from among six applicants. While Ganguly and Laxman arrived at the BCCI headquarters at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai, Tendulkar will join the panel via skype from England.

Ravi Shastri file photo
As things stand now, former Indian captain Ravi Shastri, who had a successful stint as the team director, stands the hot favourite to get selected. He, however, will face stiff competition from former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who has reached the BCCI office in Mumbai to appear before the interview panel, and Tom Moody, the former Australian player and an experienced international coach.

Besides the trio, Phil Simmons, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput too will be interviewed by the CAC. While former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has been kept as a stand-by, but he stands little chance to make it before the panel.

The selection of a new coach became mandatory after Anil Kumble stepped down from the post after rift with Indian captain Virat Kohli. Kumble resigned after the Champions Trophy in England.

