Neil Broom shines as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 67 runs, clinch series

Nelson, Dec 29: New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 67 runs in the second one-day international in Nelson on Thursday (Dec 29) and unassailable lead 2-0 in three match series with a match to spare.

Match scorecard

Chasing a target of 252, Bangladesh were bundled out at 184 in 42.4 overs. Imrul Kayes (59) and Sabbir Rahman (38) were top scorers for the side but their efforts couldn't do enough as the lower order collapsed.





Bangladesh then began their chase well on course but a disastrous run out of Sabbir Rahman (38) broke a 75-run second wicket stand with opener Imrul Kayes (59), triggering a collapse that saw their innings fold up for 184 in 42.4 overs.

Playing without injured Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh handed down debuts to wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, paceman Subashis Roy and leg-spinner Tanbir Hayder.

The Bangladesh top order failed to fire once again and the middle order looked frail in the absence of Mushfiqur.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who failed with the bat today, performed with the ball and grabbed three wickets.

Neil Broom scored a run-a-ball 109 not out in a defiant lone stand for New Zealand batting first. It was a maiden century for Broom as New Zealand struggled to 251.

It was a good toss to win for Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza who needs a victory to keep the three-match series alive after New Zealand won the first ODI by 77 runs.

He put New Zealand into bat to make the most of the heavy overcast conditions. When the clouds cleared and the pitched flattened out Bangladesh maintained the pressure.

Only Broom, back in the New Zealand side after nearly seven years in the wilderness, and whose previous best was 71, was able to offer any resistance. His 109 off 107 deliveries included three sixes and eight fours.

He offered only one chance when dropped by debutant wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan in the penultimate over. Mashrafe had Bangladesh in charge from the start when removed Martin Guptill with the third ball of the match.

He also dismissed the big-hitting Colin Munro for three in the middle of the innings and came back to remove Lockie Ferguson at the tail.

Taskin Ahmed dismissed Kane Williamson (14) for the second successive match and first ODI century-maker Tom Latham struggled to 22 before he fell lbw to Shakib Al Hasan leaving New Zealand 47-3 in the 14th over.

Jimmy Neesham added a quick 28 in a 51-run stand with Broom for the fourth wicket and Luke Ronchi was New Zealand's second highest scorer with 35 when adding 64 with Broom for the sixth wicket.

For Bangladesh, Mashrafe took three for 49 while Taskin Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan both took two for 45.

OneIndia News

(With inputs from agencies)