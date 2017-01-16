Must-see Video: Virat Kohli's unbelievable 6 off Chris Woakes in 1st ODI

Pune, Jan 16: Indian captain Virat Kohli unveiled yet another piece of batting masterclass, this time in the 1st One Day International against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium here last night (January 15).

Ind-Eng series schedule; Photos; Kohli breaks Tendulkar record

Kohli, in his first match as a full-time ODI skipper of India, hit a superb 122, his 27th ton in the format, as the team chased down 351 runs to win by 3 wickets. Kedar Jadhav was the other chief architect of India's victory with a magnificent 120. (Match report)



V Kohli

CR Woakes

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs Profile

Gallery

All England Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 36 runs

The 28-year-old Kohli hit 8 fours and 5 sixes during his innings. However, one hit into the stands left the bowler Chris Woakes, commentators, fans, opposition players and others speechless.

On the first ball of the 34th over from right-arm paceman Woakes, Kohli smashed an unbelievable six. It was just "stand and deliver" after the bowler had bowled a slow bouncer. With almost a straight bat Kohli sent the ball sailing into the long-on stands.

The video of the shot which was uploaded on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) website, has already been viewed over 4.2 lakh times.

This shot from Kohli's bat saw commentators Nasser Hussain, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, L Sivaramakrishnan and others heaping high praise on the Indian captain.

Watch the video here

OneIndia News