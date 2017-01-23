Must-see video: Ravindra Jadeja's 'Flying JAD' act during 3rd ODI against England

New Delhi, Jan 23: Ravindra Jadeja is probably one of the best fielders in the existing Indian squad.

Apart from contributing with bat and ball, the southpaw bowling all-rounder, who is an exceptional athlete, gives his hundred percent on the field and saves crucial runs for the team. (India-England T20Is: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin rested)



It is due to his brilliant reflexes, the Saurashtra cricketer could be placed anywhere on the ground depending upon skipper and bowler's requirement.

Jadeja displayed his trademark acrobatic brilliance on the field during the 3rd ODI against England at Eden Gardens on Sunday (Jan 22) which made skipper Virat Kohli and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni applaud his effort.

The BCCI shared the video of Jadeja's 'flying effort' at point region which saved a certain boundary for India. The left-hander's quick throw back towards the pitch also restricted the batsmen to just a single.

"You just can't keep Ravindra Jadeja out of action can you? Spectacular Jaddu plucks one out of thin air. Not surprisingly receives the applause from MS Dhoni and captain Virat Kohli. Fielding at its best!," wrote BCCI in a Facebook post.

All this happened on the fifth ball of the 38th over when Jonny Bairstow played a drive towards point, but there he found a flying Jadeja, stopping the ball.

Jadeja, later, caught Bairstow at point in the 41st over with another brilliant effort.

India, however, lost the match by a small margin of 5 runs, but the loss didn't affect hosts as they had already won the series.

