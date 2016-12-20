Must-see Video: Ravindra Jadeja does a Kapil Dev of 1983 World Cup final in 5th Test

Chennai, Dec 20: As India pushed for victory in the 5th and final Test of the series against England here today (December 20), Ravindra Jadeja provided players and fans with a stunning moment, reminiscent of Kapil Dev's catch in the 1983 World Cup final.

Match scorecard; Photos; Indian team sets record

Kapil's famous catch to dismiss Vivian Richards in the World Cup final at Lord's in 1983 is still remembered and celebrated. On Tuesday afternoon, there was a similar moment, this time in Chennai. (Jadeja helps Karun get to 300 'easily')



RA Jadeja Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs

In the 53rd over of England's 2nd innings, Ishant Sharma ran in and bowled a ball which drifted onto the legside. Batsman Jonny Bairstow (1) flicked the ball to towards the midwicket region even as Ishant put his hands up and watched. Few seconds later, Jadeja had completed one of the best catches in game's history.

Jadeja, who was stationed at midwicket, ran backwards and took a stunning catch much to the delight of captain Virat Kohli and his team-mates. And the crowd erupted in joy.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar who was on TV commentary, described the catch as this, "It has gone straight up. Jadeja going after it and takes it. What a cath it is. Doesn't look spectacular, no diving, nothing. It seemed like ball was always running away from him, look at the reaction of the other fielders running towards him. He has made a very difficult catch look very simple."

Manjrekar's co-commentator, Ian Botham, the former England all-rounder, added, "Probably the only man in the Indian side who could have got to that." Botham said the effort was "absolutely magnificent".

WATCH: @imjadeja does a @therealkapildev with a stunning catch. Running backwards, he pulls out a stunner https://t.co/vTnt1Ib3bJ #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/UoNxjxIZ7A — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2016

"Wasn't too high, he did not have much time running back and looking at the ball. If the ball is high in the air, you get that much time to run," explained Manjrekar as the replays of the catch were played out.

India, having already sealed the series 3-0, were 282 runs ahead entering the final day. Yesterday (December 19), Karun Nair hit a triple ton (303 not out) as India posted their highest ever Test total - 759/7 declared.

This Test will not only be remembered for Karun's triple ton and KL Rahul's 199 but also Jadeja's brilliant catch and 7 wickets in the second innings. India won by an innings and 75 runs to clinch the series 4-0.

OneIndia News