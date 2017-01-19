Must-see video: MS Dhoni hits a massive SIX after umpire terms first one as 'dead ball'

Cuttack, Jan 19: India's star batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for being a calm and composed cricketer but the fans witnessed his rage during second ODI against England at Cuttack on Thursday (January 19).

Ind-Eng series schedule; Photos; MS Dhoni joins Sachin Tendulkar's elite club

It was the 43rd over of the Indian innings when MS Dhoni hit pacer Chris Woakes for a huge six over mid-wicket, but the ball reportedly hit the spider-cam. This forced umpire Anil Chaudhary to call it a 'dead ball'.



MS Dhoni Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 3 wickets

The decision perhaps irked Dhoni, who was batting at 93, vented his anger on the very next ball. The 34-year-old swashbuckler hit the next ball for a huge six at straight region.

The ball went sailing and covering a distance of a 100 meters as the crowd went berserk to watch former India captain striking the ball in his trademark fashion.

Dhoni's bat speed for that particular shot was an incredible '145 kmph'.

Here is the video shared by the BCCI: Video

It was a typical innings from Dhoni, who took his time initially before cutting loose to tear the opposition bowlers apart.

(Yuvraj Singh slams 14th ODI century: Twitterati hail)

Dhoni crossed the three figure mark after a while with his last hundred coming way back in 2013 when he struck an unbeaten 139 against Australia at Mohali.

He ended up hammering 10 fours and half a dozen sixes, scoring his 10th ODI hundred in the process and first since handing over captaincy to Virat Kohli. It was raining sixes and fours especially in the last 10 overs with India lapping up 120 runs.

OneIndia News