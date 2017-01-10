Mumbai, Jan 10: They had arrived into the Brabourne Stadium to watch their hero Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the wait ended when he finally walked out to bat. And the crowd went berserk with chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni".

In his last match as captain of an Indian side, today (January 10), Dhoni played for India A against England in a one-day warm-up game. ('Fearless' Dhoni returns)



Thanks to his presence, the stadium had crowd in large numbers. First they saw Dhoni before the match at practice and then at the toss. He did not disappoint and smashed an unbeaten 68 off 40. India A posted 304/4 in 50 overs. Ambati Rayudu scored 100 (retired hurd) and Yuvraj Singh contributed 56. (Fan invades pitch to touch Dhoni's feet)

However, they waited for Dhoni to bat. And it happened. The thousands of fans could not control their excitement. They were jumping and chanting "Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni". It was a huge reception which he received.

Enter MSD! CCI deafening and rise to welcome @msdhoni to the crease. pic.twitter.com/xq4mgqGeNb — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2017

The 35-year-old Dhoni came into bat as Ambati Rayudu retired after scoring exactly 100 runs. Rayudu shook hands with Dhoni as the latter entered the ground and fans gave a standing ovation.

After 40.1 overs, Rayudu exited the ground and in walked Dhoni to join Yuvraj Singh, who had by that time completed his half century.

A fan has just rushed onto the pitch to touch Dhoni's feet.



He evaded security but then obeyed the umpire's request to keep off the wicket pic.twitter.com/fwARDwK15u — Test Match Special (@bbctms) January 10, 2017

One of the fans invaded the playing area to meet Dhoni and touch his feet and there was brief interruption to the match. The security officials evicted the fan even as he smiled and waved at "Captain Cool".

Last Wednesday (January 4), Dhoni stepped down as India's limited overs captain and Virat Kohli was appointed in his place, on Friday (January 6). Dhoni, will however continue as a player.

