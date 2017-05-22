Mumbai Indians lift IPL title for third time: Twitter congratulates Rohit Sharma

New Delhi, May 21: Mumbai Indians (MI) held on to their nerves and defeated Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the Grand Finale by a margin of 1 run to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 title, here on Sunday (May 21).
IPL Special Site; Photos; Match Scorecard
Mumbai successfully defended a total of 129 and restricted Pune to 128/6 to lift their third IPL trophy.
A spirited bowling unit of Mumbai held their nerves to ensure they remain on the winning side.
Chasing a target of 130, RPS could only muster 128 and missed their chance to lift their maiden IPL trophy.
Earlier, braces by Pune bowlers Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa and Daniel Christian enabled them to restrict Mumbai to 129 for eight.
Mumbai's top and middle order batsmen put up a horrific show against the disciplined bowling from Pune and the former were left reeling at 79/7 in the 15th over.
But all-rounder Krunal Pandya then came good and his 47 off 38 deliveries pulled Mumbai out of the hole. It was Pandya's batting and also a disciplined bowling effort by the youngster proved vital for his team.
Cricket experts and fans across the globe took to congratulate Mumbai Indians for their incredible win in the low-scoring IPL final.
This is how Twitterati reacted on MI's win:
|
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma surpassed MS Dhoni to win 7 T20 tournament finals.
|
VVS Laxman
This is how former India cricketer VVS congratulated Mumbai Indians.
|
Virender Sehwag
This is how Virender Sehwag congratulated Mumbai Indians on their win against Rising Pune Supergiant.
|
Ayaz Memon
This is how cricket commentator Ayaz Memon reacted on Pune's loss and Mumbai's win.
|
Sanath Jayasuria
This is how former Mumbai Indians' player and legendary Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuria reacted over MI's win.
|
Michael Clarke
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke congratulated Mumbai for their win.
|
Harsha Bhogle
This is what veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle had to say about the two finalists.
|
David Warner
This is what Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper and Australian cricketer David Warner reacted over MI's incredible win.
OneIndia News