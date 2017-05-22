Mumbai Indians lift IPL title for third time: Twitter congratulates Rohit Sharma

New Delhi, May 21: Mumbai Indians (MI) held on to their nerves and defeated Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the Grand Finale by a margin of 1 run to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 title, here on Sunday (May 21).

Mumbai successfully defended a total of 129 and restricted Pune to 128/6 to lift their third IPL trophy.

A spirited bowling unit of Mumbai held their nerves to ensure they remain on the winning side.

Chasing a target of 130, RPS could only muster 128 and missed their chance to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

Earlier, braces by Pune bowlers Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa and Daniel Christian enabled them to restrict Mumbai to 129 for eight.

Mumbai's top and middle order batsmen put up a horrific show against the disciplined bowling from Pune and the former were left reeling at 79/7 in the 15th over.

But all-rounder Krunal Pandya then came good and his 47 off 38 deliveries pulled Mumbai out of the hole. It was Pandya's batting and also a disciplined bowling effort by the youngster proved vital for his team.

Cricket experts and fans across the globe took to congratulate Mumbai Indians for their incredible win in the low-scoring IPL final.

This is how Twitterati reacted on MI's win:

