Ranji Trophy: Mumbai 171/4 against Tamil Nadu in semi-final on day 2

Rajkot, Jan 2: Defending champions Mumbai reached 171/4, still trailing by 134 runs, on the second day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Monday (Jan 2).

Day 1 Report

Aditya Tare (19) and Shreyas Iyer (24) were at the crease when umpires ended the day's action.

Tamil Nadu scored 305 in the first innings. Mumbai, in response to 305, started the proceedings on a bad note as Prithvi Shaw (4) was sent back in the very first over of their innings by Aswin Crist.

Following Shaw's wicket, Suryakumar Yadav (73) joined opener Praful Waghela (48) and forged a 121-run partnership for the second wicket before Yadav's wicket was taken by Vijay Shankar in the 43rd over.

Soon, Waghela was also sent back to the pavilion by a superb run-out by Abhinav Mukund in the 44th over.

For Tamil Nadu, Crist, Shankar and Aushik Srinivas took one wicket each.

Earlier in the day, resuming at 261/6, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 305 in 116 overs.

Middle-order batsman Shankar scored 50 runs in 139 balls and Crist scored 31 runs to give their team a decent total.

Apart from them no other lower order batsman could add much to the score.

For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur and Abhishek Nayar took four wickets each.

IANS