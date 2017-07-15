MS Dhoni welcomes back CSK with 'Thala' jersey

Bengaluru, July 15: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni posted a photograph of him wearing a yellow jersey with 'Thala' written on his official Instagram account.

It was clearly to welcome back his former IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who rejoined the tournament yesterday (July 14) after their 2 years ban was over.

Dhoni has been a part of the CSK team since the inaugural season of the tournament. He has been their captain in the all the 8 seasons the team participated.

Under his captaincy, the team has won the coveted IPL trophy twice, the Champions League T20 title twice and reached the final of the tournament for a record six times.

In the last two seasons, when CSK were banned, Dhoni was a part of the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) team.

After the completion of 10 seasons, all the franchises will have to release their players as a fresh auction will take place.

Dhoni a crowd favourite in Chennai will obviously be wanted by the CSK fans. The fans lovingly call their captain 'Thala' which means leader in Tamil.

Along with CSK, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are also back in the tournament. Both the teams were banned from the competition in 2015 due to betting charges against their owners.

Here is the Instagram post of MS Dhoni

