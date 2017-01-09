MS Dhoni was forced by BCCI joint secretary to quit captaincy, alleges BCA secretary

New Delhi, Jan 9: Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Aditya Verma has alleged that Mahendra Singh Dhoni resigned as the captain of India's limited due to pressure and that the cricketer's decision was not spontaneous.

Verma has claimed the 'Captain Cool' was buckled under pressure from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary.



As per a report published in the Times of India, Verma alleged that Choudhary telephoned BCCI's chief selector MSK Prasad in the evening of January 4. Choudhary reportedly asked Prasad to seek Dhoni's future plans after Jharkhand lost to Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy semifinal clash in Nagpur the same evening. Dhoni was at the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy game as Jharkhand's mentor.

"Choudhary was unhappy with the fact that Jharkhand lost to Gujarat despite being in a commanding position under Dhoni's mentorship," Verma cited 'concrete sources' and told TOI.

"Choudhary then telephoned MSK Prasad and instructed the latter to ask the cricketer about his future plans. Dhoni was hurt with the whole episode and sent across his resignation soon after," Verma was further quoted as saying.

As per Verma, there were differences between Dhoni and Choudhary, a former president of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association), cropped up when the Jharkhand dasher refused to play the semi-final match despite repeated requests.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper batsman quit as the captain of India's limited overs skipper on January 4. Dhoni's sudden decision came as a surprise to millions of cricket fans and also the fraternity.

Dhoni is India's most succesful captain in all 3 formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He led India in 60 Tests with 27 wins. In ODIs, he was at the helm for 199 matches, winning 110 and losing 74 (4 tied and 11 no results). In 72 T20Is as captain, he won 42 and lost 28 (2 no results).

