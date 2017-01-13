Team India will be most successful under Virat Kohli, rewrite history: MS Dhoni

Pune, Jan 13: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni praised the existing Indian side and said that this team under newly-appointed limited overs' skipper Virat Kohli will become the most successful side ever.

Ind-Eng schedule; Kumble doffs hat to 'phenomenal' MS Dhoni

Addressing media persons ahead of first ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune, starting Sunday (Jan 15), Dhoni said his successor Kohli will take the side to new heights.



This was Dhoni's first press conference after stepping down as the skipper of India's limited overs format on January 4.

"I believe this team will be the most successful Indian team under Virat's captaincy," Dhoni told media persons.

The 35-year-old cricketer said that the existing Indian side will do well provided some of the star performers' careers aren't hit by injuries or other problems.

The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman added,"He (Kohli) is ready to captain the limited overs side. I will do all I can to help him (Kohli) with my captaincy and keep a close eye on the field positioning."

Dhoni also felt that Kohli will have an easier time captaining the limited overs side, for the latter has already been leading Team India in Tests for quite some time.

"Kohli and I have been close right from the start. He always wanted to improve and contribute in the chances he got," Dhoni said.

Talking about his batting position, Dhoni expressed the desire to play at no. 4 but didn't rule out the fact that team's best interest that will be his priority, hence he'll bat on any position, as per the situation.

Dhoni also stressed that he has no qualms resigning as the captain of the Indian side.

"I have no regrets. It has been a good journey" Dhoni said while reflecting on his career as captain.

The Ranchi star has been India's most successful captain across all formats and he also happens to be the only captain to have won all three ICC tournaments i.e. World T20 2007, ICC World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2014.

India will play 3 ODIs against England followed by 3 T20Is of which Dhoni will be a part.

