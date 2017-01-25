Watch video: MS Dhoni takes Jasprit Bumrah's yorker challenge to perfect batting in death overs

Kanpur, Jan 25: World's best match finisher Mahendra Singh Dhoni saw his finishing skills on a decline when he failed to finish up things for the side on two occasions in 2016.

Series schedule; Photos; Kohli to open in T20Is

Questions were raised on Dhoni's batting skills after he failed to take India home in the last overs during T20I matches against Zimbabwe and later against West Indies.



MS Dhoni

JJ Bumrah

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: England won by 5 runs Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: England won by 5 runs

It seems in the new year, after relinquishing India's limited overs captaincy, the master finisher wants to regain the lost sheen and silence the critics.

In order to get the same old menacing touch in the death overs, the former captain, in his own inimitable way, is trying to perfect the steer shot to counter the wide yorkers effectively bowled by England bowlers.

(Here is the probable India XI for 1st T20I in Kanpur)

Ahead of the first T20 International at Green Park, Dhoni had a separate session with Indian team's yorker specialist Jasprit Bumrah.

A small video uploaded by the bcci.tv showed that inside the practice nets, Dhoni measured a bat length from his off-stump and placed a white kookaburra there.

It can be perceived as the length where a perfect wide yorker would be pitched.

Bumrah was then instructed to bowl the wide yorkers and Dhoni was seen trying to steer the deliveries instead of going for full blooded whacks over long-off -- one of his trademark shots.

(Virender Sehwag's son draws 'Maahi maar raha hai' sketch of MS Dhoni)

The Gujarat slinger was pitching those wide yorkers perfectly and Dhoni just opened his wrists a bit to angle his shots to the left of the imaginary point fielder.

With the field restrictions in place, it is difficult for bowling sides to keep a deep point or a third man during death overs, which may be a reason for Dhoni to try out something new.

OneIndia News

(With inputs from agencies)