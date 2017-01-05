MS Dhoni steps down as India captain: List of captaincy records held by 'Captain Cool'

New Delhi, Jan 5: 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni stumped every cricket fan on Wednesday (Jan 4) with his decision to step down as India's limited overs skipper.

Dhoni quits as limited overs captain; Twitterati shocked

The 35-year-old, who had already retired from Test cricket in December 2014, will continue to play as a member of the Men in Blue in the shorter formats.

The Ranchi wicketkeeper-batsman will be available for selection for the three ODIs and T20Is against England, starting January 15.

Dhoni is India's most successful captain across all formats by leading India to the International Cricket Council (ICC) World T20 title in 2007, World Cup victory in 2011 and lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013.

He also took India to the zenith of the Test rankings during his tenure.

Here are some important captaincy records of MS Dhoni:

Most successful captain across all formats: Only captain in history to have won all three International Cricket Council's (ICC) global trophies - World Twenty20 (2007), World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013). Most successful Indian captain: Dhoni is India's most successful captain in all 3 formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He led India in 60 Tests with 27 wins. In ODIs, he was at the helm for 199 matches, winning 110 and losing 74 (4 tied and 11 no results). In 72 T20Is as captain, he won 42 and lost 28 (2 no results). Most experienced skipper (in terms of matches) Dhoni has led Team India in 331 matches (including Tests, ODIs and T20Is) which is most by any captain in the world. Due to the immense amount of experience and his ability to remain calm even in pressure situations, he has earned the reputation of 'Captain Cool'. Highest serving India skipper (in terms of matches) He's the highest serving India captain across all formats. Former India skippers Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin come close to his tally of matches as India captain. 50+ win percent in ODIS & T20Is: As a skipper MS Dhoni's win percentage in ODIs and T20Is is 59.57%, 59.28% respectively. With a win percentage of 45% he has won 27 Tests as India captain, making him the most successful Indian Test skipper. Took India to No.1 position in Tests: Dhoni was the captain of the Indian side when Team India became number one in Tests in 2009. India held that position for 11 months before England defeated them in 2011. Won 8 ODI bilateral series for India: Dhoni has won eight ODI bilateral series against as many Test playing nations. The only team he failed to win against was Bangladesh. Only Ricky Ponting has won more bilateral ODI series (9) than Dhoni. With 110 wins and 74 losses, Dhoni's win-loss record in ODIs, is the best among Indian captains to have led the side in at least 20 ODIs. Third highest batting average as captain: MS Dhoni's batting average as a captain in India's ODI wins is 70.83. This is the third-best by any captain in the world with at least 1000 runs. Only South Africa's AB de Villiers and Sachin Tendulkar averaged higher than Dhoni. Record for most sixes: As a captain, MS Dhoni has hit 126 sixes in ODIs, most by any captain. He has smashed 197 sixes in ODIs so far, most by any Indian. Most runs by any keeper-captain in ODIs: Dhoni has scored 6633 runs as a keeper-captain, the most by any keeper-captain in ODIs. He has affected 152 stumpings in his international career, most by any wicketkeeper.

OneIndia News