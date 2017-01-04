MS Dhoni shocks cricketing world with unpredictable resignation as ODI, T20I skipper

New Delhi, Jan 4: In a shocking announcement ahead of the series against England, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as India's limited overs captain on Wednesday (Jan 4).

MS Dhoni quits as India's limited overs captain; Ind-Eng series schedule

MS Dhoni, however, will be available for selection as a player for the home series against England. Test skipper Virat Kohli will now lead the Indian side in limited overs format as well.



MS Dhoni Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 190 runs

Dhoni is India's most successful captain across all formats and one of the greatest captain in the limited overs format.

Dhoni is the only captain in history to have won all three International Cricket Council's (ICC) global trophies - World Twenty20, World Cup and Champions Trophy.

The senior selection committee of the BCCI will pick the One Day International and Twenty20 International squads on Friday (January 6). The 3-match India-England ODI series starts in Pune on January 15.

Dhoni's decision ahead of the ODI series came as a surprise to the cricketing fraternity and fans. Dhoni had resigned as India's Test skipper during Test series against Australia in Australia.

Here's how Twitterati reacted on Dhoni's surprise decision:

OneIndia News