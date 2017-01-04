MS Dhoni shocks cricketing world with unpredictable resignation as ODI, T20I skipper

New Delhi, Jan 4: In a shocking announcement ahead of the series against England, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as India's limited overs captain on Wednesday (Jan 4).
MS Dhoni quits as India's limited overs captain; Ind-Eng series schedule
MS Dhoni, however, will be available for selection as a player for the home series against England. Test skipper Virat Kohli will now lead the Indian side in limited overs format as well.
Dhoni is India's most successful captain across all formats and one of the greatest captain in the limited overs format.
Dhoni is the only captain in history to have won all three International Cricket Council's (ICC) global trophies - World Twenty20, World Cup and Champions Trophy.
The senior selection committee of the BCCI will pick the One Day International and Twenty20 International squads on Friday (January 6). The 3-match India-England ODI series starts in Pune on January 15.
Dhoni's decision ahead of the ODI series came as a surprise to the cricketing fraternity and fans. Dhoni had resigned as India's Test skipper during Test series against Australia in Australia.
Here's how Twitterati reacted on Dhoni's surprise decision:
BCCI makes the big announcement
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar congratulated MS Dhoni for his incredible captaincy career.
Anurag Thakur
Former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur
Mohammad Kaif
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif hailed Dhoni.
Harsha Bhogle
Senior commentator Harsha Bhogle
Dhoni: India's most successful captain
Fan hails MS Dhoni for his remarkable contribution.
MS Dhoni's incredible captaincy records in all three formats
MS Dhoni's incredible captaincy records in all three formats
Reel Dhoni hails real Dhoni
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who essayed on screen Dhoni in the biopic, reacted.
Ayaz Memon
Senior cricket commentator Ayaz Memon feels Dhoni should continue contributing as a player.
Fans shocked with Dhoni's bouncer
Fan hailed MS Dhoni's achievements.
Fans thank Captain Cool
Another fan hailed MS Dhoni.
Fans salute Dhoni for silently quitting as skipper
Fans salute Dhoni for silently quitting as skipper and not making a fuss about it.
Fans couldn't believe the news
A Dhoni fan reacted after Captain Cool's shocking decision.
