MS Dhoni in seventh heaven with another IPL record

Mumbai, May 16: Mahendra Singh Dhoni added another record to his name when he and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) reached the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 final here tonight (May 16).

On Tuesday, RPS defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in Qualifier 1 to book a spot in the title clash to be held in Hyderabad on May 21 (Sunday).

MI will now travel to Bengaluru to play the Qualifier 2 where they face the winner of tomorrow's (May 17) Elimintor between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

It was maiden final appearance for RPS and will be their last ever game in IPL tournament as they won't feature in the next edition. This season RPS have defeated MI for 3 times. Before today, it was twice in the league stage.

RPS and Gujarat Lions (GL) replaced the banned Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) for two years - 2016, 2017.

While it was first ever entry into the title match for RPS, for Dhoni was 7th in IPL history. It is a new record. His previous six were with CSK.

Setting records is not new to Dhoni and despite questions over his ability to make an impact on the game, the wicketkeeper-batsman showed he still has lot to offer as he smashed a 26-ball 40 which was one of the reasons for RPS' victory today.

Dhoni is the most successful captain in the history of IPL. However, for the first time this season he was relieved of leadership duties as RPS appointed Steve Smith. Dhoni has led CSK to 2 IPL titles.

OneIndia News