MS Dhoni's wife shares another adorable image of daughter Ziva with Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar

Antigua, June 28: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter and his teammate Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar are getting love of the netizens for their cuteness.

India Vs WI Series Schedule; Zoravar bonding with Dhonis

The families of several cricketers have accompanied them on the tour of the Caribbean where Team India is playing limited overs series against West Indies.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni has shared an image of her daugther and Zoravar playing on the beach of Antigua.

Both the kids could be seen playing with the sand at the beach.

Earlier, Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared an adorable image with Dhawan junior and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's son. Mrs. Dhoni's image with the two kids garnered the love and attention of netizens.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Earlier, Zoravar was also seen bonding with Dhoni's family as they were on their way to Antigua from Trinidad. Both kids were seen having fun during the journey to their next destination.

Team India will be playing two ODIs in Antigua before heading for Jamaica, where Men In Blue play the fifth and final ODI against Windies and later a T20I match.

Men In Blue will face Windies in the third ODI on Friday (June 30).

Earlier, before leaving for Antigua several India cricketers paid a visit to Dwayne Bravo's residence for a dinner. All the cricketers chilled out at Bravo's home.

OneIndia News