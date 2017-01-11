MS Dhoni's 'invaluable experience' important for Virat Kohli-led India: R Ashwin

Pune, Jan 11: Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have given up India's limited overs captaincy but his "inputs" and "invaluable experience" are important to the team, according to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Last week Dhoni stepped down as India's captain from both ODI and T20I formats. Now, Virat Kohli will lead the side in the home series against England.



Ahead of the 1st ODI against the Eoin Morgan-led outfit, Ashwin told reporters that Dhoni's experience was needed for the team to succeed.

"What I am saying is the difference in communication styles (between Dhoni and Kohli) what is required for me. I have never played under Virat at RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore). I played one whole series with him in Sri Lanka," Ashwin said on Tuesday (January 11).

"He likes to attack and pick wickets in the middle overs even at the cost of some runs. In terms of leadership and communication, I still think Mahi (Dhoni) will hold the key because he is the keeper and will bring in his invaluable experience. It is important that we take as much invaluable inputs from him and take the team forward," Ashwin added.

India and England will play 3 ODIs and an equal number of T20Is. The series ends in Bengaluru on February 1.

