MS Dhoni reveals why he stepped down as captain of India's limited overs squad

Pune, Jan 13: Days after he stunned the cricket fraternity with his decision to quit captaincy ahead of the the ODI series against England, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has finally revealed the reason for his decision to step down.

Ind-Eng series schedule

In his first media interaction since stepping down from captaincy a fortnight ago, MS Dhoni on Friday (Jan 13) said it had been playing on his mind ever since he quit Test captaincy during the tour of Australia in 2014.



"I believe that one player leading the team is crucial. It was on my mind when Virat took over the Test captaincy. I wanted him to take over and ease into the job. I wanted to be around for some game and now I finally decided that it was time to move on and give Virat captaincy (of limited overs teams as well)," he said.

Recalling the chain of events leading up to his decision, Dhoni said it was well thought off move and that he had informed the BCCI well in advance.

(My job in Team India will be to assist Virat Kohli)

The 35-year-old cricketer from Jharkhand said that he doesn't believes in split captaincy and that he was waiting for Kohli to get used to taking over as team's reins.

"I don't believe in split captaincy. For the team there has to be only one leader...Split captaincy doesn't work in India, I was waiting for the right time. I wanted Virat to ease into the job. There is no wrong decision in it. This team has potential to do well in all three formats. I felt it was right time to move on," he added.

Asked how quitting captaincy would impact his role in the side, Dhoni said he would continue to give his suggestions and opinions to Kohli.

"Wicketkeeper is always the vice-captain of the side. I will have to keep a close eye on what the skipper wants. I already had a chat with Virat on where he wants his fields. I will have to be aware," he said.

"I will be there to give as many suggestions to him as and when he wants. I will have to keep a close eye to read the field positioning," he added.

Dhoni, under whom India won both the ODI and the Twenty20 World Cup and also became no.1 side in Tests, said he had thoroughly enjoyed his stint as the leader despite the many ups and downs he witnessed.

