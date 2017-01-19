MS Dhoni joins Sachin Tendulkar's elite club, completes 4000 ODI runs in India

Cuttack, Jan 19: India's star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni claimed another record under his belt during during the second one-day international (ODI) match against England here on Thursday (Jan 15).

MS Dhoni completed his 4000 ODI runs and became only the second Indian batsman after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to achieve this feat.



MS Dhoni

SR Tendulkar

Dhoni reached to the incredible milestone in style, by hitting Liam Plunkett towards slip cordon for a boundary.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is the third highest scorer for India in ODIs at home. The Wall of Indian cricket aggregated 3406 runs at home pitches.

Most ODI runs in India

6976 Sachin Tendulkar

4001* MS Dhoni

3406 R Dravid#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 19, 2017

With 9,116 runs in 284* ODIs, Dhoni is the fifth highest run-getter for India in ODIs. Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11,221), Dravid (10,768), Mohammad Azharuddin (9378) are the ones above Dhoni.

Dhoni, who also happens to be India's most successful captain across all formats, resigned as the captain of ODIs and T20Is before the start of India's ODI and T20I series against England.

Virat Kohli took over as the new captain of India in limited overs.

Earlier today, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited Indian skipper Virat Kohli to bat first.

