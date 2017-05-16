MS Dhoni hits 26-ball 40 in IPL 10 Qualifier 1: Fans go berserk on Twitter

Mumbai, May 16: Late exploits from veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and fifties from Ajinkya Rahane and Manoj Tiwari helped Rising Pune Supergiant to 163/4 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.
Riding over 26-ball 40 from veteran MS Dhoni, who targetted Mumbai bowlers in the final two overs, Pune managed to reach a competitive total.
The crowd at Wankhede Stadium went berserk watching their favourite cricketer i.e. Dhoni plunder five massive sixes.
The entire crowd at Wankhede Stadium, which is home to Mumbai Indians, kept chanting 'Dhoni-Dhoni' from the moment the former India captain arrived into middle and the big hitter didn't disappoint them.
In the 19th over, Dhoni along with Tiwary brought up 26 runs while in the final over from Jasprit Bumrah the 35-year-old scored 15 runs.
Fans were bewitched watching some power hittings from Dhoni and they took to Twitter to express their happiness.
This is how fans reacted on Twitter on Dhoni's knock:
Harsha Bhogle
This is what veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle had to say on Dhoni's innings.
Ayaj Memon
Veteran commentator posted an image of RPS owners acknowledging Dhoni's knock at Wankhede Stadium.
Dhoni - the crowd puller
Irrespective of team loyalty Mumbai crowd kept chanting Dhoni-Dhoni.
Dhoni warming up for Champions Trophy
Dhoni is warming up for Champions Trophy 2017 in England, felt another fan.
Fans troll Harsha Goenka
Another MS Dhoni fan trolled RPS owner's brother Harsha Goenka for his critical observations on Dhoni during early stages of the tournament.
Another fan feels happy for Dhoni
This is what another Dhoni fan had to say watching his batting.
Aakash Chopra
This is what former India cricketer Aakash Chopra had to say about Dhoni's innings.
