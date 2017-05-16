MS Dhoni hits 26-ball 40 in IPL 10 Qualifier 1: Fans go berserk on Twitter

Mumbai, May 16: Late exploits from veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and fifties from Ajinkya Rahane and Manoj Tiwari helped Rising Pune Supergiant to 163/4 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

Riding over 26-ball 40 from veteran MS Dhoni, who targetted Mumbai bowlers in the final two overs, Pune managed to reach a competitive total.

The crowd at Wankhede Stadium went berserk watching their favourite cricketer i.e. Dhoni plunder five massive sixes.

The entire crowd at Wankhede Stadium, which is home to Mumbai Indians, kept chanting 'Dhoni-Dhoni' from the moment the former India captain arrived into middle and the big hitter didn't disappoint them.

In the 19th over, Dhoni along with Tiwary brought up 26 runs while in the final over from Jasprit Bumrah the 35-year-old scored 15 runs.

Fans were bewitched watching some power hittings from Dhoni and they took to Twitter to express their happiness.

