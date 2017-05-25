MS Dhoni gets privileges in Team India selection matters, feels Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi, May 25: Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed his disappointment after he was not picked up for India's squad for Champions Trophy 2017.

The Turbanator feels when it comes to selection into the Indian team he doesn't enjoys the privileges like former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 36-year-old cricketer wondered why his experience of 19 years doesn't count as much as MS Dhoni's during selection in the Indian Team.

Earlier, when chief selector MSK Prasad was asked about Dhoni's role in the Indian team ahead of Champions Trophy 2017, the former said that he (Dhoni) brings much more to the table than just his batting in the form of experience and his tactical brain.

Harbhajan wondered why his experience isn't taken into consideration by selectors when they pick up India's limited overs team.

"Yes there is no doubt that Dhoni brings a lot to the table apart from his batting, whether he is in form or not. Obviously we have seen that he is not hitting the ball as well as we have seen," Harbhajan was quoted by NDTV as saying.

"But he has been captain and he understands the game and having him in the middle will help lot of youngsters and people out there who are not feeling great in particular moments. So he has that edge.

"But when it comes to me. I do feel that we are not given that sort of privilege," the Turbanator added.

"We too have played for 19 years and won and lost India matches. I have won two World Cups too. So this privilege is for some players, and for some it is not and I'm one of those for whom this privilege is not there. I don't know why that is the case," he said further.

"That question of 'why', needs to be asked to the selectors. I don't want to sing my own praises but the amount of cricket others have played even I understand the game as much and what they bring to the table we also bring to the table. We too wish to play for the country as much," he added.

Harbhajan has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India and picked up 417, 269 and 25 wickets in the respective formats.

