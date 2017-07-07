MS Dhoni celebrates 36th birthday: Fans trend #HappyBirthdayMSD on Twitter

New Delhi, July 7: Veteran India cricketer and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 36-years-old and fans took to Twitter to wish one of the most popular sportsperson in India.
MS Dhoni, who is playing for India in the fifth and final one-day international in West Indies is yet to turn a year old due to differences in time zones, but fans here in India have started congratulating the legendary cricketer.
One of the most successful captain in India's cricketing history, Dhoni, may not be the captain of the national side any more but fans love and support hasn't dropped one bit.
The Ranchi wicketkeeper-batsman is still considered one of the most important players in the side who is known for possessing one of the best cricketing brains.
Dhoni is the lone captain to have won all three ICC trophies i.e. World T20, ICC World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy.
He is the most successful captain in IPL history as he led his side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to two IPL wins (2010 and 2011) and two Champions League T20 triumphs (2010 and 2014).
CSK has been the only team in the IPL to never miss from the playoff stages, credit for the same goes to their inspirational skipper and his tactics.
Fans took to Twitter to greet 'Captain Cool' as he turned another year older, another year wiser:
Gautam Bhimani
"When @msdhoni walks out to bat he will already be a year older as far as time at home goes! #WIvIND #happybirthdayMSD #Champion," wrote Gautam Bhimani.
MSD an inspiration
MS Dhoni is an inspiration to millions of cricket fans across the globe.
Fan hails MSD's fighting spirit
This is what a fan had to say on MS Dhoni's knock in the previous match which India lost.
Only captain to win all 3 ICC trophies
Lightening fast Dhoni
Dhoni is one of the fastest wicketkeeper in the world when it comes to effecting stumpings.
Thala MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's former IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has made special preparations to celebrate his birthday.
Special poster to greet MS Dhoni
A fan made poster for MS Dhoni's birthday.
Dhoni inspires young cricketers
This is what England wicketkeepers once said about Dhoni.
Dhoni cutting cake during his previous birthday
A fan shared a picture of MS Dhoni cutting cake during his previous birthday.
Fan pays tribute to 'Captain Cool'
MS Dhoni is known as captain cool in the cricket world.
