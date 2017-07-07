MS Dhoni celebrates 36th birthday: Fans trend #HappyBirthdayMSD on Twitter

New Delhi, July 7: Veteran India cricketer and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 36-years-old and fans took to Twitter to wish one of the most popular sportsperson in India.

MS Dhoni, who is playing for India in the fifth and final one-day international in West Indies is yet to turn a year old due to differences in time zones, but fans here in India have started congratulating the legendary cricketer.

One of the most successful captain in India's cricketing history, Dhoni, may not be the captain of the national side any more but fans love and support hasn't dropped one bit.

The Ranchi wicketkeeper-batsman is still considered one of the most important players in the side who is known for possessing one of the best cricketing brains.

Dhoni is the lone captain to have won all three ICC trophies i.e. World T20, ICC World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy.

He is the most successful captain in IPL history as he led his side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to two IPL wins (2010 and 2011) and two Champions League T20 triumphs (2010 and 2014).

CSK has been the only team in the IPL to never miss from the playoff stages, credit for the same goes to their inspirational skipper and his tactics.

Fans took to Twitter to greet 'Captain Cool' as he turned another year older, another year wiser:

OneIndia News