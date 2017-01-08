Bengaluru, Jan 8: India's new limited overs skipper Virat Kohli feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni can "play freely" and enjoy his cricket now that he has relinquised captaincy.

On Friday (January 6), Kohli was appointed as India's ODI and T20I captain following the resignation of Dhoni on Wednesday.



The 28-year-old Kohli praised Dhoni and now under his leadership wanted him to enjoy the game and be the aggressive batsman he was at the start of his career.

"It is a win-win situation for the new captain coming in. Still having him (Dhoni) for advice, for inputs, for cricketing brain that he has. But I am really happy and pleased that he would be able to play freely. He would be able to express himself as the aggressive MS Dhoni we knew when he came into the team," Kohli told the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) website on Saturday (January 7).

Kohli, who is now the captain of Indian in all three formats, felt Dhoni had taken too much "burden" and it was now time for him to enjoy as a player.

"Somewhere as a player you understand that responsibility can take that away from you. I think it is time he enjoys his cricket for how much ever time he wants. He has taken so much burden for the country and it is his time to enjoy," he said.

Kohli also said he wanted Dhoni to bat higher up the order.

"About the batting bit, if I ask him where he wants to bat, he would tell me "wherever you want me to bat". That is the kind of person he is. But I would love to see him bat higher up usually than what has been over the years. As I said, if he enjoys his cricket, the team is in a very solid space. His ability, understanding of the game and situations is priceless," the star batsman said.

