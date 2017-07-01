MS Dhoni becomes first Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in ODIs

North Sound, June 30: Veteran India batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a crucial unbeaten knock of 78 runs against West Indies in the third ODI here on Friday (June 30).

MS Dhoni started batting in his trademark slow and cautious style on a tricky surface that was two-paced and accelarated the innings in the slog overs.

Dhoni remained unconquered on a quick 78 runs off 79 balls. His trademark big hitting towards the end helped the Indians go past the 250-run mark.

The former India skipper's innings was studded with four fours and two mighty sixes. It was his second highest score in the Caribbean after 95, which he scored at Kingston in 2009.

Dhoni put up an unbeaten 96-run stand with Kedar Jadhav as India scored 100 runs in the last powerplay and reached a decent total.

The middle-order batsman and world's best match finisher, playing his 294th ODI, slammed his 63rd half-century and achieved several milestones in the game.

Milestones reached by Dhoni in the 3rd ODI between India & WI:

Dhoni on Friday became the first Indian batsman to smash 200* sixes in the ODIs.

The 35-year-old batsman has now hit 322* sixes in his international career and is fifth on the list topped by former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi (476). Chris Gayle (434*), Brendon McCullum (398) and Sanath Jayasuriya (352) are the ones ahead of Dhoni.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has hit most in Tests, Yuvraj Singh most in T20Is and Dhoni has hit most in the ODIs. But overall Dhoni is ahead of them both in the international format.

Dhoni (9442*) now is the fourth highest run-getter for India in ODIs as he surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin's (9378).

Dhoni has also surpassed legendary Adam Gilchrist (9410 runs) to become second highest run-getter as a wicketkeeper-batsman. Only former Sri Lanka glovesman Kumar Sangakkara (13341) is ahead of Dhoni now.

OneIndia News